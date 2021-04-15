Chilliwack FC creating committee to promote inclusiveness

Chilliwack FC (CFC) is creating a new Diversity and Inclusion Standing Committee that will advise the youth soccer club on how to run the organization in an inclusive way, with no trace of discrimination or racism.

According to a CFC news release, its mandate will be to “ensure that the Chilliwack FC community — including the executive, staff, coaches, officials, and players — is reflective of society served, including with regard to Indigenous peoples, women, people with disabilities, gender and sexual minorities, and racialized persons/persons of colour.”

CFC chairperson Andrea Laycock said the association is “committed to expanding the knowledge, resources, and actions that it can take to make a meaningful improvement to systemic discrimination of all types in our sector and in our communities.”

Two Chilliwack FC executive members, Sean O’Brien and Lindsey Day, will serve as committee co-chairs, joined by a pair of Chilliwack FC members and person from the community. Together, they will produce a bi-monthly report for the CFC executive to review and act upon.

“Chilliwack FC is committed to breaking down barriers, deconstructing biases, and fostering and promoting an inclusive, respectful, and welcoming environment for all,” O’Brien said.

“The implementation of this committee is a public commitment that Chilliwack FC will continue to make best efforts to ensure that all who work, play and interact with the club are able to do so in an environment and manner free of racism and discrimination,” Day added.

Those interested in serving on the committee are asked to email minicoordinator1@chilliwackfc.com or minicoordinator2@chilliwackfc.com. An application and more info about the committee’s role and responsibilities can be found online at chilliwackfc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/CFC-Diversity-and-Inclusion-Committee.pdf.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.com

