Chilliwack FC adds Danika Dool to scholarship winners list

The soccer association distributes up to $5,000 annually to university-bound students

Four Chilliwack soccer standouts have been given scholarships to help with university expenses.

Chilliwack FC distributes up to $5,000 annually to players that meet certain criteria.

Malcolm McKenzie earned $1,500 with Anya Flueckiger, Kailen Herrin and Kaitlyn Ponting netting $1,000 apiece. CFC announced another scholarship winner earlier this week, with Danika Dool receiving $500.

Dool will be attending Langley’s Trinity Western University this fall.

READ MORE: Chilliwack FC Return to Play camps focus on individual skills

READ MORE: Chilliwack FC sells protective face masks to raise money for new Soccer Fund

She played for CFC’s Div 1 women’s team and U18 Gold Attack team. She coaches younger players and ran soccer camps in San Quintin, Mexico.

That checks all the boxes on the CFC criteria list, which includes a note that ‘preference will be given to those candidates who have also made contributions to the sport of soccer in Chilliwack through coaching, refereeing, or other volunteer activity for the club, in addition to their playing experience.’

For more info on CFC scholarships or to download a scholarship application form, see chilliwackfc.com/club-info/scholarships/

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress