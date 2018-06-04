Chilliwack curling volunteer wins provincial award

Donna Allen is being recognized for her work with grassroots programs at the Chilliwack Curling Club

A Chilliwackian is one of Curl B.C.’s 2018 award winners as Donna Allen takes home the Elsie MacKenzie Youth/Junior Curling Award.

Donna has volunteered at the Chilliwack Curling Club for several years, dedicating many hours towards the Little Rockers camp and junior clinic. Both offerings have grown significantly under her watch as she takes care of volunteer recruitment, equipment and organization of the weekly instructional programs.

Allen will be recognized at Curl B.C.’s June 16 banquet at Fortius Sport and Health in Burnaby.