Chilliwack curlers target masters provincial titles

Masters women's and men's tournaments take place in Nanaimo with national berths on the line.

Chilliwack will have two teams gunning for a provincial title as the 2019 B.C. Masters Curling Championships get under way this week.

Janet Klebe hits the ice at the Nanaimo Curling Club in the women’s competition, joined by Kerri Miller (third), Jade Adam (second) and Laurie Shimizu (lead).

They’re up against nine other teams and their opening match is Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Marine Devlin’s rink out of Beaver Valley/Castlegar.

The top team qualifies for the Canadian Championship, taking place April 1-7 at the Nuntana Curling Club in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Shimizu’s husband, Vic Shimizu, coaches the Chilliwack entry and is skipping a team of his own in the men’s tournament, which is also being held this weekend in Nanaimo.

Shimizu’s crew includes Chilliwack’s Russ Knutson curling third, joined by Wayne Hogaboam (second) and Ben Nishi (lead).

The men’s field is eight team strong, with the champion advancing to the Saskatoon nationals.