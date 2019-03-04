Chilliwack curlers struggle at mixed doubles provincials

Allison Bourne and Stephen Strathdee missed the playoff round at the tournament in Abbotsford.

The Chilliwack pair of Allison Bourne and Stephen Strathdee struggled to a 1-6 record at last weekend’s mixed doubles curling provincials.

Sixteen teams squared off at the Abbotsford Curling Club.

The Chilliwackians got off to a heartbreaking start, dropping an 8-7 decision to the Prince George pair of Diamond Wilson and Mattias Cheung.

Things got a whole lot worse in their second match as they were bombed 15-2 by Megan Daniels and Nic Meister, representing the Delta Thistle and Langley curling clubs.

Bourne and Strathdee picked up their first win with a 8-3 triumph over Cranbrook’s Tracey Amy and Trevor Qually, but that was followed by four straight losses that left them on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Tunnel Town/Victoria combo of Cody Tanaka and Catera Park won the championship with a 6-5 win over Kamloops natives Samantha Fisher and Kared Kolomaya.

Tanaka and Park qualifed to represent B.C. at the 2019 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, which will run March 19-24 in Fredericton, New Brunswick.