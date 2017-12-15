The 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships start Monday in Langley. (Pixabay)

Chilliwack curlers gunning for junior provincial title

Everly Royea, Madeline Britz and Cailin Cooke hit the ice Monday at the Langley Curling Club.

Chilliwack’s Everly Royea leads her rink into the Boston Pizza B.C. Junior Curling Championship, which start Monday and continue through Saturday at the Langley Curling Club.

Royea skips a foursome that includes Chilliwack’s Madeline Britz, curling lead. Vancouver’s Ardis Mellor-Laing is curling third and Surrey’s Tanis Short is curling second.

Another Chilliwackian, Cailin Cooke, is in the mix with a rink skipped by Cierra Fischer.

Cooke will curl third for Fischer, a Kamloops native who holds membership in the Chilliwack Curling Club.

Another teenager on that team, Dezaray Hawes, also holds a CCC membership though she now lives in New Westminster.

The field for this event is eight teams strong.

