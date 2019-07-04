Chilliwack Cougars selected for Baseball B.C. camps

Baseball B.C. will use the camps to evaluate players for spots on provincial teams.

A handful of Chilliwack Minor Baseball athletes have been selected to attend the Baseball B.C. Prospects Camp, July 8-10 at the Whalley Ballpark in Surrey.

Aiden Henderson will try his luck in the U-14 age group while Jared Hall and Aiden Saunders hope to impress at the U-15 level.

Chilliwack’s Mitchell Middlemiss, who plays minor baseball in Abbotsford, has been invited to the U-16 camp.

Top players in each age group will be chosen to represent B.C. at a tournament in Washington State this September.

Another two Chilliwackians, Zachary Klim and Jude Hall have been invited to a U-17 Selects Camp running July 16-18 at Delair Park in Abbotsford.