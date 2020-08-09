Chilliwack Chiefs trade sticks for clubs for ninth annual golf tournament

The event is a fundraiser for the Chilliwack Chiefs Education Fund

The Chilliwack Chiefs are hitting the links Sept. 10 for the team’s ninth annual fundraiser golf tournament.

This year’s event is being held at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

Monday raised at the tourney goes the Chilliwack Chiefs Education Fund, which provides scholarships and academic assistance to young hockey players.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs get information upgrade with InStat partnership

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs sign St. Andrews alum Frankie Carogioiello

Because of COVID-19, this year’s tournament is different from previous editions. Physical distancing is a priority, so there is no meal. There will be snacks provided during the round by Li’l Joe’s Corner Kick Concessions and Hofstede’s.

Players will tee off every nine minutes starting at 9:03 a.m.

The cost is $150 per person or $600 for a foursome and the Jolly Miller Pub is the title sponsor. Winners of trophies and prizes will be announced virtually and have their trophy or prize delivered at a later date.

See chilliwackchiefs.net or email sara@chilliwackchiefs.net for more info.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress