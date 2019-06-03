Chilliwack Chiefs trade goalie Daniel Chenard to Wenatchee Wild

The Chiefs chose to make Mathieu Caron their number one netminder, getting futures for Chenard.

Now former Chilliwack Chiefs goalie Daniel Chenard stretches to make a save during a BCHL game against the Surrey Eagles during his rookie season in 2017. (Garrett James photo)

The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded goaltender Daniel Chenard to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for future considerations.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Chenard had an extremely successful tenure in Chilliwack and won the RBC National Championship with the Chiefs in 2018. Last season, after his return from off-season surgery, Chenard registered an impressive 13 wins in 18 games to go along with a 913 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average.

Chenard was outstanding for the Chiefs in the playoffs, playing a massive role as his team overcame a 3-0 series deficit to defeat the Langley Rivermen in round one.

“Daniel has been a big part of our organization over the last few years and we can’t thank him enough,” said Chilliwack head coach and general manager Brian Maloney. “His leadership and professionalism was a big reason why we were able to become 2018 national champions.

Being one of the top goalies in the league we know he will have success this season before he heads off to school. The Chiefs organization thanks Daniel for all of his contributions and wishes him nothing but success moving forward.”

The Chenard trade clears the path for Abbotsford native Mathieu Caron to be the clear number one guy in the Chilliwack net next season. Caron’s recovery from knee surgery is reportedly going well and he’ll look to regain his standing as one of the BCHL’s top goalies when he returns.

In another move, Chilliwack dealt Chase Nameth to the Merritt Centennials for futures.

The 2000-born forward from Regina, Saskatchewan, played sparingly last season, registering one goal, two assists and 35 penalty minutes in 44 games.

“All of us here in Chilliwack wish Chase nothing but the best,” said Chiefs associate coach and assistant GM Brad Rihela. “He consistently put the work in last season on and off the ice and gained the respect of his peers and staff members with his character and work ethic.

“We hope to see him have a fantastic season in Merritt and want to thank him for all of his efforts.”