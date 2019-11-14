Chilliwack Chiefs trade depth forward to West Kelowna Warriors

Tyler Cristall is dealt away for future considerations as Chilliwack clears a logjam at forward.

Farewell Tyler Cristall. We hardly knew ye.

The Chilliwack Chiefs made a trade Thursday afternoon, sending the 17 year forward to the West Kelowna Warriors in return for future considerations.

Cristall appeared in 20 games with the Chiefs, producing three goals and six points. The North Vancouver product was having trouble finding ice time in a deep forward group, particularly after the junior A team added former major junior forward Davis Murray last week.

He’ll get more opportunities in West K.

“We look forward to adding Tyler to our lineup”, said Warriors head coach and general manager Brandon West. “He is a smart, skilled player with good offensive instincts and will compliment our forward group now and the future.”