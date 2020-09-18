Chilliwack Chiefs to play home-heavy preseason slate

The BCHL team will play 11 exhibition games, only three of them on the road

Real games won’t start until December, but the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs will stay busy with 11 preseason games.

Staying within their regional cohort, the junior A club will see a lot of Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam.

They hit the ice for the first time Oct. 2 hitting the road to take on the Eagles. Their first home game, sans fans, is Oct. 4 against Surrey.

The rest of the preseason schedule is as follows:

– Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. vs Langley

– Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Surrey

– Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. vs Surrey

– Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. vs Surrey

– Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. vs Coquitlam

– Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Coquitlam

– Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. vs Coquitlam

– Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. vs Langley

– Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. vs Coquitlam

All home games are at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The BCHL has not yet released a regular season slate.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

