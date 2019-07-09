Chilliwack Chiefs sign top-rated 16 year olds

Peter Reynolds and Hudson Thornton are in the fold as the Chiefs continue their roster rebuild.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have added two highly-touted 2003-born players to the roster mix.

Peter Reynolds and Hudson Thornton were among 112 invitees to Hockey Canada’s recent U-17 Selection Camp.

Reynolds is originally from Fredericton, New Brunswick, and spent last season playing for the Shattuck St. Mary’s prep program. As a member of their U-16 program last year, the five-foot-10 forward racked up an impressive 27 goals and 71 points in 55 games.

Reynolds was drafted 21st overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League bantam draft and was also selected in the 2019 USHL draft by the Chicago Steel, 180th overall.

He is a Boston College commit.

“Peter’s dynamic ability with the puck, and the fact that he can change gears and make plays at top speed will make him an exciting player to watch and a player that will suit our system and the way we play extremely well.” said Chilliwack Chiefs head coach and general manager Brian Maloney.

Thornton, originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, played for the Rink Hockey Academy in the Canadian School Sport Hockey League last season.

The five-foot-10 defenceman racked up 17 goals and 47 points.

Thornton was chosen 33rd overall in the 2018 Western Hockey League bantam draft by the Prince George Cougars and was also chosen by the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, 35th overall.

“Hudson is a player with great offensive instincts, and a great ability to get pucks through from the point,” said Chiefs associate coach and assistant general manager Brad Rihela. “He possesses a lot of intangibles that are hard to teach and will suit him well in the BCHL next season.”

“Peter and Hudson are both excellent young players that will immediately help our team,” Maloney added. “They will be given every opportunity to excel on and off the ice, we are very privileged to announce the commitments of these two exceptional talents today. We have scouted these players in depth for quite some time now, and realistically view them as two of the top 2003-born prospects in the country.”

The youngsters will join their new Chilliwack teammates at training camp in late August.