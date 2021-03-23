Chilliwack Chiefs roster rundown: Forward group still strong despite defections

Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney feels his forward corps is the best in the BCHL

Chilliwack’s Ethan Bowen will be one of the offensive leaders for the Chilliwack Chiefs during the shortened 2020-21 BCHL season. (Darren Francis photo)

After months of COVID-caused delays, it’s time to talk hockey. The Chilliwack Chiefs are set to hit the ice for a shortened BCHL season that starts in early April. We dove into the Chilliwack roster on Friday (Mar. 19), discussing goaltending and continued yesterday (Mar. 22) with a look at the D. We conclude today (Mar. 23) with a rundown on the forwards.

The Chilliwack Chiefs may have lost several players over the last few months, but the group that remains should still give opponents trouble.

Guys like Ethan Bowen, Sasha Telguine and Ray Fust headline a forward corps that is deep and talented.

“I’m biased, but I think we have the best forward group in the league,” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney.

Chilliwack’s own Brett Rylance is part of the Chiefs’ leadership group this season and looks to finally move up the lineup and get prime offensive icetime.

Speed and skill have always been a big part of his game.

“He’s one of the fastest players in the league and he’s always been able to produce, even in more limited roles,” Maloney noted. “During his three years with us he’s been a healthy scratch and played everywhere from the first to fourth line. He’s probably taken the most strides of anyone here and I’m excited to see what he can do with more offensive opportunities.”

Another skater Maloney is really excited about is hometown kid Jonathan Krahn. The 19-year-old Chilliwackian spent the 2019-20 season in Saskatchewan with the Melville Millionaires, and before COVID shut down the 2020-21 season he’d collected four goals and six points in six Saskatchewan Junior A Hockey League games. Prior to that he was with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for two years.

“I’ve loved this player for years and I’ve tried many times to get him on our roster,” Maloney said. “He’s here on a loan from Melville and unfortunately I have to give him back next year. But for this season, I believe he’s an NCAA calibre player and we just have to get him in front of the right people and get him seen at this level. I’m going to try and give him the opportunity to do that.”

Yet another local, Abbotsford’s Dawson Good, 18, is looking to establish himself as a Chiefs regular after appearing in seven games with the team over the past two seasons.

“He’s six-foot-one and 200 pounds and one of those kids that’s growing into his body,” Maloney said. “He doesn’t realize how powerful he can be, and we’re trying to get him to use his body to protect pucks and take pucks to the net. He could really surprise people because he’s got a great set of hands, and we feel fortunate to have him.”

Chilliwack’s full forward group is as follows, with age in brackets.

Cameron Johnson (16), Brett Rylance (19), Sasha Teleguine (18), Ray Fust (18), Luca Grabas (17), Massimo Rizzo (19), Dawson Good (18), Jonathan Krahn (19), Kyle Penney (20), Ethan Bowen (18), Connor Milburn (19), Liam Tanner (17), Drew Dornan (16) and Tanner Andrew (20).

Chilliwack will be hosting Merritt and Prince George in a three-team pod with all games at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The BCHL has not yet released a schedule for the 20 expected games.

