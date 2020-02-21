Chilliwack Chiefs recognizing retiring linesman Devon Sephton

The longtime official will be honoured prior to Sunday's home regular season finale vs Langley.

The longtime linesman is retiring after a career that stretches back to 1998 and his early days working with Chilliwack Minor Hockey. An above-minor linesman since the 2006-2007 season, Sephton officiated the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2012 and 2013, the Keystone Cup in 2014, the Western Canadian Championship in Penticton in 2017, the RBC Cup in Chilliwack in 2018 and the BCHL Road Show in Kitimat just this month.

He’s worked five BCHL finals and also spent five years at the major junior Western Hockey League level.

Sephton currently serves as a HCOP clinic instructor and High-Performance Officiating Supervisor and Assigner.

Puck drop Sunday is 2 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Chilliwack Progress