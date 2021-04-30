Chilliwack Chiefs pursue brother act with Brady Milburn commitment

Brady should be able to play alongside older brother Connor Milburn in the BCHL next season

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Connor Milburn has another year of BCHL eligibility remaining after this one, and he may spend his final season playing with his brother.

Brady Milburn (2005 born) has committed to the Chiefs after spending the disrupted 2020-21 season with the Thompson Blazers U18 AAA program. A six foot and 170 pound forward, Milburn is from Kamloops but is no stranger to the Fraser Valley.

In 2019-20 he skated with the Yale Hockey Academy bantam prep program, potting 15 goals and 45 points in just 29 games.

“We are really happy to get Brady committed for next season, and we are excited to have another Milburn on our roster.” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He is going to be a big part of the future of our organization, and we are excited to help him continue his development here in Chilliwack.”

For his part, Brady looks forward to joining Connor for one BCHL campaign.

“I am very humbled and truly honoured to be part of such a high caliber organization in Chilliwack,” the 16-year old said. “I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity to play at such a high level. I am also really fortunate to have the chance to play alongside my oldest brother.”

