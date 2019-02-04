Chilliwack Chiefs moving up national junior A rankings

The Canadian Junior Hockey League's latest weekly top 20 has the Chiefs jumping up three spots.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have finally cracked the top 10 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s national rankings.

The latest list, released Monday morning, has Chilliwack occupying the tenth spot after a big win over Penticton on Saturday.

The Vees are the only other BCHL team on the list, dropping three spots from 17 to 20.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits continue to hold down top spot with the Superior International Junior Hockey League’s Thunder Bay North Stars second.

The Maritime Hockey League’s Summerside Western Capitals jump over the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Oakville Blades for third in the rankings.

See cjhlhockey.com