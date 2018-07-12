Chilliwack Chiefs make trade for veteran defenceman

Callum Volpe is heading back to the BCHL where he'll be leading a young Chiefs D corps.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have added a veteran to the blueline, acquiring Callum Volpe from the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Wellington Dukes.

Volpe is a 20 year old defender with BCHL experience, and the Chiefs sent future considerations to the Dukes in return.

Volpe, a Coquitlam native, spent last season with the Powell River Kings, where he produced four goals, 13 points and 22 penalty minutes in 34 regular season games.

The Chiefs are Volpe’s fourth BCHL team after stops in Powell River (77 GP, 2016-18), Vernon (45 GP, 2015-17) and Langley (1 GP, 2014-15).

“To be honest we weren’t really actively pursuing any defensemen until Callum’s name popped up,” said Chilliwack head coach and general manager Brian Maloney. “Both Cam Keith and I had long conversations with him and after a 30 minute conversation I was convinced that he would be a perfect fit in what we’re trying to develop here in Chilliwack. We will have a young team so having someone with outstanding leadership qualities like Callum will help our team. He also brings BCHL experience with him. He’s that right-handed puck moving defenseman that we were lacking.”

Volpe becomes just the second 20 year old on a young 2018-19 Chiefs roster. Marcus Tesink is the other.