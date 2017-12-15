Chilliwack Chiefs lead Team Canada West into WJAC final

Harrison Blaisdell picked up an assist in a 5-1 semi-final win over the Czech Republic Thursday.

Harrison Blaisell (right) and his Team Canada West crew will play for World Junior A Challenge gold at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, facing the United States. HOCKEY CANADA PHOTO

Chilliwack Chiefs Harrison Blaisdell and Corey Andonovski will play for World Junior A Challenge gold Saturday morning, after helping Team Canada West dump the Czech Republic in a Thursday semi-final.

Blaisdell picked up his first point of the tournament, setting up the final Canadian goal in a 5-1 rout of the Czechs at the RECC Arena in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Team Canada West moves on to play the United States in the final, with puck drop at 11 a.m. PST.

The Americans dismantled Russia by a 5-0 count in the other semi-final.

It’ll be the second meeting between Team Canada West and the United States, which is effectively a USHL all-star squad. The Americans edged the Canadians 2-1 in the preliminary round in a very evenly-matched game that saw Jack Dugan score the winner with just 32 seconds left on the clock.

World Junior A Challenge scores and stats can be found online at hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/national-championships/men/world-junior-a/2017