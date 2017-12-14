Chilliwack Chiefs lead Team Canada West into semi-finals

Corey Andonovski and Harrison Blaisdell are in action at the World Junior A Challenge.

Chilliwack Chief Corey Andonovski in a preliminary round game for Team Canada West vs the Czech Republic. HOCKEY CANADA PHOTO

Two Chilliwack Chiefs have helped Team Canada West make it to the semi-finals at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge.

Harrison Blaisdell and Corey Andonovski were in the lineup yesterday at the RECC Arena in Truro, Nova Scotia, helping their team to a 4-3 victory over Team Canada East.

It was their crew’s first win at the tournament, following losses to the United States (2-1) and the Czech Republic (5-2).

Team Canada West knocked Team Canada East, last year’s silver medalists, out of contention.

Two of the teams still in the hunt, the United States and Russia, squared off in a semi-final earlier today with the Americans winning 5-0.

Team Canada West and the Czechs are a little under 30 minutes from facing off in the other semi-final.

Neither Blaisdell or Andonovski have hit the scoresheet at the WJAC.

Blaisdell is one of just two 2001-born players on a roster otherwise populated by 1999s and 2000s. He is sixth months younger than the other 16 year old, Dylan Holloway, who plays for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Okotoks Oilers.

Watch the game online and get more WJAC info at hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/national-championships/men/world-junior-a/2017