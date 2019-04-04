Chilliwack Chiefs land Michigan’s Mr. Hockey

The 18 year old forward, Joey Larson, was just named the top high school player in the state.

The Chilliwack Chiefs are adding Mr. Hockey to the roster for the 2019-20 BCHL season. Forward Joey Larson has committed to the junior A squad, days after being named the top high school player in the state of Michigan.

Mr. Hockey is the name of the award bestowed upon the 18 year old forward who has spent the last three seasons at Hartland High School.

Larson captained the Eagles to a second straight Michigan state championship this season. He produced 25 goals and 45 points in 25 regular season games, adding three goals and eight points in three playoff games.

In a news release about the Mr. Hockey award, Larson said ‘It was crazy’ that he won it.

“I didn’t think I was going to win it, but I knew I had a good chance. I was so happy.”

Larson brings good size at six-foot-one and 179 pounds.

He does not yet have an NCAA scholarship, but his coach at Hartland believes it’s just a matter of time, calling the teenager ‘an unreal guy.’

“There isn’t a better character individual than Joey,” Rick Gadwa said. “We’re so incredibly proud of him. His skill set is second to none, but he’s an even better person off the ice.

“He’s a special, special hockey player.”

Brad Rihela, the Director of Player Personal with the Chiefs, believes Larson will bring a lot to the program.

“When doing our research and talking to Joey’s past coaches the common topic of conversation was always based on Joey’s enormous character and his high-end leadership qualities,” Rihela said. “We are really excited about his skill and ability with and without the puck, and know that this will be a great fit for our program going forward.”