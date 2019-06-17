Chilliwack Chiefs hope to become NHL draft picks

Five former or current Chiefs are on the NHL's Central Scouting ranking of North American skaters.

It’s potentially a huge week for a couple of former Chilliwack Chiefs and three new recruits.

The National Hockey League runs Friday through Sunday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and Harrison Blaisdell is hoping to be a mid-round pick.

The Regina native is ranked No. 80 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

The 18-year-old tied for fifth in BCHL goal scoring in 2018-19 with 33 snipes and finished in the top 20 in league scoring with 58 points in 51 games, leading Chilliwack to the best regular season record in the league. Playing for Team Canada West at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge, Blaisdell led his bronze-medal winning crew with four goals.

He’ll spend the coming season at the University of North Dakota.

Blaisdell’s teammate with the 2018-19 Chiefs, Kevin Wall, is a potential late round selection, ranked No. 124 among North American skaters.

The New York native led all BCHL rookies with 31 goals and was named a first-team all-star and a member of the all-rookie team. In November, he earned a scholarship to Penn State University where he will spend the 2019-20 season.

A new Chief is listed just eight spots behind Blaisdell and 38 spots ahead of Wall.

Cooper Moore, a smooth-skating six-foot-one and 175 pound defenceman checks in at No. 86.

Centre Nikita Nesterenko rocketed up the CSB rankings, jumping from No. 174 to No. 121 in the final report. The six-foot and 157 pound centre is listed three spots ahead of Wall.

Centre Arlo Merritt, another Chilliwack recruit, is listed 144th overall.

The highest ranked BCHLer in this year’s draft is Victoria Grizzlies alum Alex Newhook, who is viewed as a potential top 10 pick after leading the league with 102 points last season.