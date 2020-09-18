Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss named Team Canada West head coach

Brian Maloney won't get to actually do the job due to the pandemic, but it's a nice honour

Brian Maloney has been named head coach of Team Canada West for the 2020 World Junior A Challenge tournament that won’t actually happen due to the pandemic. (Darren Francis photo)

He won’t get to actually guide a team in the tournament, at least not this year, but Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney can add Team Canada West head coach to his resume.

The World Junior A Challenge annually pits Canada’s top talent against international foes from countries like Russia, the United States and the Czech Republic.

Like so many other events, this year’s tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19. It would have taken place in December in Cornwall, Ontario.

Cornwall will have the chance to host the tourney in 2021 instead.

“It’s an honour anytime you get the chance to represent your country,” Maloney said. “I got a little taste of it last year and it was a great experience to be around that setting. It’s a nice feeling personally, but it goes beyond that. It’s good for our organization. It means we must be doing something well.”

Maloney was an assistant coach at the 2019 event.

His assistants this year would have been Paul Dyck (Steinbach Pistons, Manitoba), Adam Manah (Sherwood Park Crusaders, Alberta) and Clayton Jardine (Camrose Kodiaks, Alberta).

