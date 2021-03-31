Chilliwack Chiefs grad Jordan Kawaguchi signs with NHL’s Dallas Stars

Days after playing his final game at the University of North Dakota, Gooch is turning pro

Abbotsford's Jordan Kawaguchi has signed with the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars. (File photo)

Days after his NCAA career ended in heartbreaking fashion, Jordan Kawaguchi has signed a one-year entry-level deal with a National Hockey League club.

Considered one of the top college free agents, on Wednesday (March 31) the 23-year-old Abbotsford product put pen to paper with the Dallas Stars, one of several NHL clubs teams that had expressed interest in the graduating University of North Dakota (UND) senior.

We’ve signed forward Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year, entry-level contract. Kawaguchi will report to the @TexasStars. #GoStars https://t.co/GMD5xZP9I5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 31, 2021

Kawaguchi captained the Fighting Hawks this season and spent four years in Fargo, North Dakota.

The all-time Chilliwack Chiefs points leader played 136 games for UND, producing 40 goals and 126 points.

He could have left college after the 2019-20 season and gotten himself a pro contract, but he returned for his senior season and led the Fighting Hawks to the NCAA playoffs as the top-ranked team in the nation.

They fell in heart-breaking fashion to Minnesota-Duluth last weekend, losing a five-overtime thriller in a regional playoff.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs record means a lot to captain Kawaguchi

RELATED: Ex-Chief Jordan Kawaguchi named captain at University of North Dakota

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress