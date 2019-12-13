Chilliwack Chiefs get into the Christmas spirit

The BCHL club's players donated time to the Salvation Army's Kettle Drive this week.

Members of the Chilliwack Chiefs were out Thursday night, taking part in the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Drive.

Chiefs stood with red kettles and rang Christmas bells at several locations in Chilliwack.

Tonight, the team will host its annual ‘Toque, Mitten, Scarf and Teddy Bear Toss’ night. Chilliwack faces the Langley Rivermen at the Chilliwack Coliseum in a game that starts at 7 p.m.

When the home team scores their first goal, fans are invited to chuck stuffies, hats, mittens and scarfs onto the ice.

Items will be collected and donated to Chilliwack Community Services.