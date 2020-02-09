Chilliwack Chiefs fall to Nanaimo Clippers in BCHL battle

The Chiefs are struggling as the playoffs draw near, with five straight losses.

The Chilliwack Chiefs picked up a valuable point in the standings Saturday night, but they also lost their fifth straight game as they lost 3-2 in a shootout to Nanaimo.

The Chiefs hosted the Clippers at the Chilliwack Coliseum and the visitors opened the scoring with a first period power play goal by Ethan Scardina.

The rest of the regulation time scoring happened in the third period.

Chilliwack’s Xavier Henry and Kyle Penny scored back to back goals at 8:23 and 10:44 to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

But Nanaimo’s Kyler Kovich answered at 15:28 to send the game to overtime, and then to the shootout.

Tommy Lyons, Ethan Bowen and Nikita Nesterenko swung and missed in the breakaway competition, thwarted by Clippers keeper Jordan Naylor.

Joshua Bourne slipped a puck past Chilliwack goalie Mathieu Caron for the winner.

The Chiefs did get some help on the out-of-town scoreboard, as Wenatchee topped the hard-charging Surrey Eagles Friday night. Chilliwack continues to hold down second spot in the Mainland division with a 24-17-5-6 record and 59 points, while Surrey lurks eight points back with a 22-23-3-4 record and 51 points.

Each team has just six games remaining on the regular season slate, and the Eagles will be hard pressed to overtake the Chiefs.

Chilliwack’s next action is a Tuesday night (7 p.m.) home date with Prince George at the Coliseum followed by weekend road games at Surrey Friday and Wenatchee (Saturday).