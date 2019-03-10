Chilliwack Chiefs complete comeback with game seven win over Langley Rivermen

The Chiefs erased an 0-3 series deficit and moved on to round two with a 3-2 triumph Sunday night.

Despite being badly outplayed by the Langley Rivermen in game seven of their first-round BCHL playoffs series, it is the Chilliwack Chiefs who are moving on to the second round.

The Rivermen out-shot the Chiefs 45-21 in the deciding game at Prospera Centre, but outstanding goaltending from Daniel Chenard and a two-goal night from Cole Donhauser made the difference in a 3-2 win.

Chilliwack completed an epic comeback that seemed unlikely six days ago when a 5-0 loss at Langley put them in a 0-3 hole in this best-of-seven series.

Chenard stopped 45 shots in game seven and was an easy choice as the first star.

Over the last four games he turned aside 140 of 147 pucks.

Chenard’s Chiefs opened the scoring on a power play, with Harrison Blaisdell collecting his first of the series. With Langley’s Stephen Sielsky in the sin bin for high sticking, Kevin Wall skated into the left faceoff circle and rifled a shot on net.

The puck hit a body in front and leaked through to Harrison Blaisdell standing at the right post.

The Abbotsford native had a tap-in at 14:18 of the opening period.

A lucky bounce gave the Chiefs a 2-0 lead 75 seconds later.

Cole Donhauser circled behind the Langley net and put a centering pass into the goal-mouth for Skyler Brind’Amour. But the puck hit Langley defenceman Brian Scoville instead and caromed into the net.

Despite being out-shot 17-7 through 20 minutes, Chilliwack led in the only place it matters, on the scoreboard.

Rivermen forward Kalen Szeto cut the Chiefs lead in half 4:14 into the middle frame and Langley dominated the period.

When Brett Rylance was sent off for tripping at 16:44 it felt like the visitors were poised to get the tying goal. Instead, it was Donhauser turning the tables with a shorthanded goal. Chilliwack captain Skyler Brind’Amour forced a turnover at his own blueline and spotted Donhauser slipping behind the Langley D.

Brind’Amour’s lead pass was perfect, Donhauser skated in alone on Fleming and ripped a blocker side past the netminder for his second of the game third of the series.

Langley led 31-17 in shots through 40 minutes, but trailed 3-1 through 40 minutes.

The Rivermen sliced into the lead with 9:36 to play. Langley captain held in a clearing attempt at the Chilliwack blueline and put the puck into the slot for Szeto. The Vancouver native put a backhand pass across the slot to Trevor Ayre, whose quick shot beat Chenard.

Chenard made some huge stops as time ticked down, none bigger than his robbery on Chase Pletzke, who was left all alone in front of the net only to be thwarted by the goalie’s blocker.

Langley coach Bobby Henderson brought Fleming to the bench with 1:12 to play and seconds later Jacques Bouquot sent a rink length shot off the right post of the empty net.

Some nights that comes back to haunt you. On this night, Brind’Amour was able to win one final draw and his team was able to kill off the final seconds in the corner to the left of Chenard.

The netminder was the game’s first star, Donhauser the second and Szeto the third with Jacob Slipec the Energy Player of the Game.

Chilliwack now faces Prince George in the second round of the playoffs.