Chilliwack Chiefs come back to beat Vernon Vipers

The Vipers outplayed the Chiefs for 40 minutes, but Chilliwack came back in the third period.

The Chilliwack Chiefs got a huge effort from goalie Daniel Chenard Wednesday night, pulling out a 3-2 road victory over the Vipers in Vernon.

Chenard stopped 37 pucks, 32 in the first 40 minutes, keeping his team alive long enough for them to stage a comeback.

Vernon’s Lane Zablocki beat him in period one and Ben Sanderson put a puck past him in period two, but a Carter Wilkie goal had Chilliwack within one heading to the final frame. When Zablocki was sent to the penalty box for tripping early in the final frame the Chiefs had their opening.

Jacques Bouquot took advantage, scoring his ninth of the season on the power play to tie the game at 2-2.

Two minutes and 20 seconds later Bouquot and Wilkie collected assists on the game-winning goal, scored in sweet-revenge style by ex-Viper Mitch Andres.

Vernon goalie Aidan Porter took the loss, stopping 26 pucks.

Chilliwack (38-12-1-0) picked up two massive points in their quest to lock down first place in the Mainland division. They lead Prince George (32-12-1-5) by seven points, with the Spruce Kings holding one game in hand. PG is now second to the Chiefs in the overall BCHL standings, one point ahead of the Penticton Vees (33-14-1-2).

Chiliwack is back in action Friday night, hosting the West Kelowna Warriors with a 7 p.m. start at Prospera Centre.