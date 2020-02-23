Chilliwack Chiefs bomb Langley Rivermen in regular season finale

The Chiefs got the good vibes back, for one day at least, winning 7-0 at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Mathieu Caron stopped 24 shots in the Chilliwack net as the Chiefs won their BCHL regular season finale, shutting out the Langley Rivermen Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.

The Chiefs have struggled big time lately, dropping nine of their last 10 coming into the game against Langley.

But they showed they’re still capable of being a force when they’re on.

Chilliwack captain Nathan Kelly opened the scoring at 7:14 of period one and Joey Larson doubled the lead at 13:49, snapping a personal 10 game scoring drought.

The Michigan product scored again in the middle frame, with Brett Rylance and Ethan Bowen also lighting the lamp behind Langley goaltender Braedon Fleming.

The veteran stopper was left in the cage for period three and Chilliwack put two more pucks behind him, starting with a Connor Milburn power play goal at 13:11.

Kyle Penney wrapped up the scoring at 15:18, netting his 18th of the season.

Nikita Nesterenko set up Penney and had three assists on the day.

The three stars were Larson (first), Bowen (second) and Nesterenko (third) while Penney was the Fortis BC Energy Player of the Game.

Three thousand and 55 fans took in the matinee.

Because Surrey stumbled in their regular season finale Friday, falling 3-2 in overtime to these same Rivermen, Chilliwack finishes a point ahead of them in the Mainland division and will have home ice advantage for their first round playoff series.

