Chilliwack Chiefs blank Surrey for 2-0 playoff series lead

The Eagles outshot the Chiefs but couldn't slip a puck past netminder Mathieu Caron.

Mathieu Caron stopped 32 shots Saturday night, leading his Chilliwack Chiefs to a 2-0 win over Surrey in game two of their first round BCHL playoff series.

The Chiefs now lead that best-of-seven two games to none after Caron out-dueled Surrey counterpart Thomas Scarfone at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Scarfone faced 24 Chiefs shots.

Arlo Merritt put a puck past him on a first period power play, set up by Tommy Lyons and Nikita Nesterenko.

Ethan Bowen added another PP goal in the second period as Chilliwack went 2-3 with the man advantage.

Caron was the game’s first star with Merritt the second and defenceman Brody Gagno the third. Captain Nathan Kelly was the Fortis BC Energy Player of the Game.

Game three is Monday night with a 7:30 pm start at the South Surrey Arena.

Chilliwack Progress