Chilliwack Chiefs alums skate for North Dakota in nationally televised NCAA men’s hockey match

Jordan Kawaguchi, Harrison Blaisdell and Cooper Moore's game can be seen live on TSN 3

Harrison Blaisdell (middle) will be in action in a nationally televised NCAA men’s hockey game between his University of North Dakota (UND) Fighting Hawks and the University of Omaha. (UND photo)

Three Chilliwack Chiefs grads are on national TV tonight (March 5) as TSN3 carries NCAA action between the University of North Dakota (UND) and the University of Omaha (Nebraska).

Tonight’s game can be seen live at 5:30 pm PST.

The UND Fighting Hawks have three Chilliwack alums on the roster, led by former Chiefs captain Jordan Kawaguchi.

The outstanding senior captains North Dakota and is second in team scoring this season with six goals and 26 points in 22 games. The Abbotsford product, who is in the mix for a Hobey Baker award for the second year in a row, is heating up with five points in his last three games.

Harrison Blaisdell is in his second season at North Dakota and has three points, all assists, in 13 games this season. Blaisdell, who hails from Regina, produced two goals and 12 points in 32 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

The third Chiefs alum is on the UND defence. Cooper Moore is off to a solid start in his NCAA career, with two goals and six points in 15 games.

BCHL watchers will see other familiar names, including goaltender Adam Scheel. Formerly of the Penticton Vees, Scheel is the Fighting Hawks’ starter and has posted a stingy 1.79 goals-against average and 92.9 save percentage in 21 appearances.

Another ex-Vee, Gabe Bast, is a senior on the UND blueline while Brendan Budy (Langley Rivermen) and Jasper Weatherby (Wenatchee Wild) are among the North Dakota forwards.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Cooper Moore wins NCAA weekly award

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Jordan Kawaguchi back on the ballot for the Hobey Baker award

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress