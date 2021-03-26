Chilliwack Chiefs alums in the hunt for NCAA men’s hockey title

Boston College forward Nikita Nesterenko is one of the top freshmen in the Hockey East conference. (Hockey East Instagram photo)

Jordan Kawaguchi and Nikita Nesterenko headline the list of seven Chiefs grads on NCAA contenders

Seven Chilliwack Chiefs join the chase for an NCAA men’s hockey championship when the ‘Road to the Frozen Four’ playoffs start today (March 26).

The first game of interest to Chiefs fans takes place tonight with a 6:30 start as former Chilliwack captain Jordan Kawaguchi leads his University of North Dakota (UND) Fighting Hawks into battle with the American International (College) Yellow Jackets.

Freshman defenceman Cooper Moore and second-year forward Harrison Blaisdell are also on the UND team, which is the top seed in the Fargo (North Dakota) regional bracket. The Fighting Hawks earned that distinction by posting a 21-5-1 record in regular season play. Their foes are the fourth seed, having produced a record of 15-3-0 during the season.

The game will be played at the Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND and can be seen on TSN2.

The winner will face the victor in the other regional semi-final between Michigan and Minnesota Duluth.

The top-seeded Boston College Eagles (17-5-1) take on fourth-seeded Notre Dame (14-13-2) in the Albany regional.

Flying freshman Nikita Nesterenko is joined by defenceman Jack Agnew and Mitch Andres in the Boston College lineup.

That game goes tomorrow (Saturday, Mar. 27) at 10 a.m. at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY and can be viewed online at tsn.ca or with the TSN app.

Finally, Skyler Brind’Amour and his third-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-7-4) are in action against second-seed Minnesota State (20-4-1) in the Loveland regional. That game goes at 1 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday, Mar. 27) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO and can be seen online at tsn.ca or on the TSN app.

The tournament will continue Apr. 8 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. when four regional winners face off in semi-final games. The last two teams standing will face off in the national championship game Apr. 10.

