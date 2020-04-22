Chilliwack Chiefs alum to co-captain Holy Cross Crusaders in 2020-21

Reigning team MVP Matt Slick is one of two co-captains named by the NCAA Div 1 squad.

Two Chilliwack Chiefs alums have been named to the leadership group for the 2020-21 Holy Cross Crusaders.

The NCAA Div 1 hockey squad named two co-captains and two assistant captains Tuesday.

Defenceman Matt Slick is one of the co-captains. He is coming off an excellent season where he won the team’s MVP and Best Defensive Player awards, posting 10 points and 41 blocked shots in 34 games. The other co-captain is forward Logan Ferguson, an alum of the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Canmore Eagles.

Slick spent the 2017-18 season in Chilliwack, logging 65 regular season and playoff games. He was part of the RBC Cup championship team.

Meanwhile, one of the more popular Chiefs in recent seasons will wear an A for the Crusaders. Anthony Vincent skates into his third season with Holy Cross, coming off a campaign where he potted four goals and 11 points in 21 games. The 22 year old spent two seasons (2016-18) in Chilliwack and like Slick was part of the team that won the RBC Cup.

“I would like to congratulate Matt and Logan on being named co-captains and Anthony and Pete on being named assistant captains for the 2020-2021 season,” Holy Cross coach David Berard said. “It is a well-deserved honor bestowed on them by their teammates, coaches and staff. It speaks to the universal respect they have earned through their commitment level, work ethic and personal character.

“Strong leadership is an essential piece to having a successful program. In Logan, Matt, Anthony and Pete, we have four men that will set the example, hold their teammates accountable and lead in all conditions. I look forward to working with them to build upon the culture we have created at Holy Cross.”

