Chilliwack Chiefs alum Kevin Wall takes Big 10 hockey honour

Chilliwack Chiefs grad Kevin Wall is starting to make waves in the Big 10 hockey conference. (Penn State photo)

After some freshman struggles, Wall is enjoying a breakthrough season with Penn State

Chilliwack Chiefs grad Kevin Wall has just been named the Big 10 Conference Third Star of the Week.

The second-year forward with the NCAA Div 1 Penn State Nittany Lions registered a pair of multi-point games as his crew split a pair of weekend games against their rivals from Ohio State. Wall collected two helpers in the Nittany Lions’ 6-3 loss to the Buckeyes last Friday, and scored twice and had a +3 rating during a 5-2 triumph Saturday.

The 20-year-old New York product has five goals and 11 points through 12 games this season after producing two goals and seven points in 26 games last year.

Wall finished eighth in BCHL scoring in his lone season in the BCHL (2018-19) when he totaled 64 points in 49 games with the Chiefs.

He was drafted by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2019 National Hockey League draft and remains unsigned by the Hurricanes.

RELATED: Breakout season continues for former Chiefs captain

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Jordan Kawaguchi snags another NCAA award

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress