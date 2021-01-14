Chilliwack Chiefs alum Kevin Wall takes Big 10 hockey honour

Chilliwack Chiefs grad Kevin Wall has just been named the Big 10 Conference Third Star of the Week.
The second-year forward with the NCAA Div 1 Penn State Nittany Lions registered a pair of multi-point games as his crew split a pair of weekend games against their rivals from Ohio State. Wall collected two helpers in the Nittany Lions’ 6-3 loss to the Buckeyes last Friday, and scored twice and had a +3 rating during a 5-2 triumph Saturday.
The 20-year-old New York product has five goals and 11 points through 12 games this season after producing two goals and seven points in 26 games last year.
Wall finished eighth in BCHL scoring in his lone season in the BCHL (2018-19) when he totaled 64 points in 49 games with the Chiefs.
He was drafted by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2019 National Hockey League draft and remains unsigned by the Hurricanes.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: eric.welsh@theprogress.com@ProgressSportsLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.