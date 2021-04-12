Chilliwack Chiefs alum Jordan Kawaguchi earns All-American status for second straight season

Jordan Kawaguchi's uniform colour didn't change at all jumping from the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks to the Texas Stars. (Texas Stars twitter photo)

Jordan Kawaguchi is three games into his pro career now with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Texas Stars, but the former Chilliwack Chiefs star is still collecting NCAA honours.

The Abbotsford product has been named a second team west All American by the American Hockey Coaches Association after another standout season with the University of North Dakota (UND) Fighting Hawks. Kawaguchi was a first-team All-American last year and was also a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Award finalist.

He is the first UND player to grab All-American status in two seasons since Chay Genoway did it in 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Kawaguchi captained the Fighting Hawks this season and led the team in scoring (10 goals, 36 points in 28 games) for the third consecutive campaign, becoming the first UND player to do that since Greg Johnson (1991-93). He was fourth in the points parade for all of NCAA Div 1 men’s hockey, and he added nine points in five playoff games.

His pro career has started well. Kawaguchi had a goal and an assist in his debut and is sitting at two points in three games. The Texas Stars are the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars.

The 23-year-old forward played in Chilliwack from 2013 to 2017 and tied with Doug Ast for the all-time franchise points mark of 242.

