Chilliwack Chiefs alum Jordan Kawaguchi back on the ballot for the Hobey Baker award

Jordan Kawaguchi is once more in the mix for the Hobey Baker award as the top player in NCAA college hockey. (University of North Dakota photo)

Jordan Kawaguchi is back in a familiar place, making the initial Hobey Baker ballot for the second year in a row.

The Hobey Baker Award is given annually to the top player in NCAA Div 1 men’s hockey.

Kawaguchi, a fourth-year forward at the University of North Dakota, was third in voting last year and is off to a stellar start this season.

The Fighting Hawks captain has five goals and 21 points in 18 games after posting 15 goals and 45 points in 33 games in 2019-20.

Kawaguchi, who also captained the Chilliwack Chiefs for two seasons, checks all of the boxes for the Hobey Baker nominee. The online criteria suggests a player must “exhibit strength and character, both on and off the ice; Contribute to the integrity of the team; Display outstanding skills in all phases of the game; Show scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.”

Hobey Baker voting can be done online at hobeybaker.com/vote

Scroll down to Kawaguchi’s picture, click on it and then hit the ‘submit’ button at the bottom of the page. The first round of voting ends Mar. 8. From there, Price Waterhouse Cooper will verify the votes and the top 10 candidates will be announced.

Several BCHL alums are included on the initial candidates list, including former Penticton Vees goalie Jack Lafontaine and former Langley Rivermen standout Grant Cruikshank.

