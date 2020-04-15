Chilliwack Chiefs alum Austin Plevy stars in Southern Professional Hockey League

The forward lit up the scoreboard for the Evansville Thunderbolts in his first pro season.

Austin Plevy (No. 14, middle) celebrating a goal during his two year tenure with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. The Langley product is now a scoring star with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. (Langley Times photo)

Former Chilliwack Chiefs sniper Austin Plevy has been named the Rookie of the Year in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The SPHL is a 10-team minor-pro circuit with squads based in the southern United States.

Plevy played for the Evansville Thunderbolts, located in Evansville, Indiana.

The 25-year-old forward posted 65 points in 45 games. His total was not only 28 points beyond the next highest scoring SPHL freshman, it led the entire league.

At one point the Langley product collected a point in 17 straight games.

He was a slam-dunk choice for a spot on the league’s All-Rookie team and earned a first-team all-star selection.

This was the first year of pro hockey in any league for Plevy, who collected 54 goals and 127 points in 101 regular season and playoff games during two years (2012 to 2014) in Chilliwack.

After graduating from the BCHL, Plevy went on to three years with the NCAA’s University of Massachusetts Minutemen and one more year with the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies.

