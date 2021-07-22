Chilliwack Chiefs alum Austin Plevy re-signs with Evansville Thunderbolts

After one year away due to COVID, Chilliwack Chiefs alum Austin Plevy will be back with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2021-22. (SPHL photo)

Former Chilliwack Chief Austin Plevy will look to continue his MVP ways in 2021-22, re-signing with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Bolts announced Wednesday the return of Plevy, who played with the Indiana-based minor-pro team two years ago. Plevy led the Southern Professional Hockey League in scoring as a rookie in 2019-20, posting 16 goals and 48 assists for 64 points in just 45 games.

With Evansville not playing in 2020-21 due to COVID, Plevy swapped uniforms last season, joining the Knoxville (Tennessee) Ice Bears for a shortened campaign. His totals weren’t quite as impressive (12 goals, 31 points in 41 games), but the 26-year-old was still eighth in SPHL scoring.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Austin Plevy stars in Southern Professional Hockey League

RELATED: Plevy Alberta bound in BCHL trade deadline transaction

“I’m extremely excited to get back to Evansville and get the hockey season started again,” the five-foot-11 and 185 pound forward said. “The group of guys we had was incredible, one of the tightest groups I’ve ever been a part of, and hopefully we can get as many of those guys back as possible to continue to build on the success we were having.

“Evansville has become like a second home to my fiancée Jena and I. She has a great job at the hospital and the Thunderbolts have always been great to me, so we are both really excited to head back to town.”

The Langley product spent parts of two seasons (2012-13 and 2013-14) with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, captaining the team in his second year. He produced 54 goals and 128 points in 99 regular season and playoff games with the Chiefs before being traded to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits.

Plevy played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Massachusetts and one at Northeastern University.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress