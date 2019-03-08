Chilliwack Chiefs alum Aidan Pelino wins Atlantic Hockey honour

The Bentley Falcons netminder had a fantastic February, lifting his team into a prime playoff spot.

Chilliwack Chiefs alum Aidan Pelino is on fire as he finishes his third season of NCAA hockey.

The netminder for the Bentley Falcons has just earned Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Month honours. Pelino went 5-2-1 in February with a 2.35 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Bentley won eight straight games between the end of January and the beginning of February, and went unbeaten in 12, rocketing to the top of the AHC standings.

The Falcons finished the regular season with a conference record of 15-9-4, good for second place in the 11 team circuit behind American International College.

They have a bye through the first round of the playoffs.

Pelino has been a workhorse for the Falcons, appearing in 33 of the team’s 35 games. He’s posted an overall record of 15-13-4 with a 2.58 GAA and .904 SP.

The Ontario native played two seasons (2014-16) in Chilliwack, leading the Chiefs to the 2015-16 Fred Page Cup final where they lost to West Kelowna.