Chilliwack Chiefs add player with NHL bloodlines

The Chilliwack Chiefs have received a commitment from 2002-born forward Kienan Draper for the 2020-21 BCHL season.

The Detroit, Michigan product played most of his youth hockey in the prestigious Little Caesars program and is currently suiting up at St. Andrews College in Aurora, Ontario.

The six-foot-one and 195 pound power forward will come to Chilliwack with an NCAA commitment to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks already in hand. as he will suit up for the Miami Redhawks in the NCHC.

“Kienan is a player we have scouted heavily over the past season, and we are extremely fortunate to be able to call him a Chief,” said Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela. “He is a character individual that brings a heavy brand of hockey with him, as well as an ability to put the puck in the net.”

He is the son of former National Hockey Leaguer Kris Draper, a four time Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings.

“As a staff, we felt strongly right from the get-go that Kienan met all of the criteria for us,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He processes the play extremely well, creates space for himself and his linemates, and has a high level of skill for a player with his size.”

Chilliwack Progress