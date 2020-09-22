Chilliwack Chiefs add player with NCAA experience to blueline

Luke Krys joins the BCHL junior A club after spending the 2019-20 season with the Brown Bears

The Chilliwack Chiefs have added to their defence with the commitment of Luke Krys.

The six-foot-two and 185 pound defender comes to the BCHL not from the prep school ranks but from NCAA Div 1 hockey where he’s already logged a season with the Brown University Bears.

The 19-year-old blueliner jumped straight to the NCAA out of Salisbury prep in 2019-20, producing four goals, nine points and 26 penalty minutes in 31 games.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs bolster lineup with Swiss-Canadian power forward Ray Fust

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss named Team Canada West head coach

The Connecticut native has hockey in his bloodlines. Father Mark Krys was an eighth round pick (165th overall) of the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins in 1988 and spent six seasons in the minor leagues. His brother, Chad Krys, was selected in the second round (45th overall) by the Chicago Black Hawks and spent last season with the American Hockey League’s Rockford Ice Hogs.

“Luke is going to add some veteran leadership to our back end this season.” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He is a quality individual, mature beyond his years. We are looking forward to adding his poise and decision making ability to our lineup.

“Due to COVID-19, there is a rare opportunity to bring in players with NCAA experience and we are thrilled to put Luke in that category.”

Krys fills the void left by the departure of Kennedy O’Connor. A Massachusetts native who committed to the team in April, O’Connor told the team in August that he wouldn’t be coming to Chilliwack.

Krys is a dual citizen who will quarantine for 14 days before joining the Chiefs for extended training camp at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress