Chilliwack Chiefs add physical forward from Regina

Chase Nameth isn't shy about getting into mixups and will make the Chiefs harder to play against.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have secured the services of 18 year old forward Chase Nameth for the 2018-19 season.

Nameth has spent the last two seasons with his hometown Regina Pat Canadians Midget AAA team, collecting 20 goals and 47 points s in 43 games in 2017-18.

“I am a physical player that understands the importance of a 200 foot game and how to play within a system,” the teenager said. “I’ve had really good success in the past following and buying into systems. I do have an offensive side to my game which comes from being physical, creating turnovers and moving the puck around.”

Chiefs head coach and general manager Brian Maloney sees a lot of potential in Nameth.

“I’m excited to watch Chase’s game develop while he’s here,” the hockey boss noted. “He understands the importance of hard work, and with that usually comes positive results. If he can find a way to consistently work hard each night, his offensive abilities will follow as he becomes more accustomed to the league.

“I have a soft spot for players that want to work hard and be involved in the play around them. Do that and the rest we can teach.

“If Chase sticks to his game plan the sky is the limit.”