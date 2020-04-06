Chilliwack Chiefs add Kennedy O’Connor to blueline crew

The physical defenceman will be a piece of the defensive puzzle when the 2020-21 BCHL season begins.

Kennedy O’Connor is the latest blueline recruit for the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Chilliwack Chiefs added a major piece to the 2020-21 defence Friday, announcing the commitment of 2001-born defender Kennedy O’Connor.

Last season the six-foot-two and 195 pound blueliner divided his time between the Yale Junior Bulldogs and Loomis Chaffee, a prep team playing in the U.S. High School league.

The product of Springfield, Massachusetts, captained Loomis Chaffee and produced three goals and 17 points in 32 games.

Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said the teenager is ‘best known for his physicality and leadership and O’Connor also possesses high hockey IQ, great edges and the ability to break pucks up ice and join the rush.’

“We are very excited that Kennedy has decided that Chilliwack is the best fit for his development prior to his college career,” Maloney added. “He will be a welcome addition to our program, and his game will allow him to become a quick fan favourite here in Chilliwack.”

O’Connor already as an NCAA commitment in hand, having signed on with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Minutemen.

“I appreciate coach Maloney and coach (Brad) Rihela for believing in me and extending me this opportunity,” O’Connor said. “I’d like to thank my coaches from Loomis Chaffee and Yale for helping me prepare for this next step. I’m extremely excited to put on a Chiefs jersey next season.”

