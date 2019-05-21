Chilliwack Chiefs add Cooper Moore to the blueline

Moore is the second potential NHL draft pick to join the BCHL team in the last two weeks.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have added another piece to the 2019-20 blueline.

Defenceman Cooper Moore has committed to the junior A club after spending most of last season with the Brunswick School Bruins.

Brunswick School is a prep school in Greenwich Connecticut.

Moose is an 18 year old Connecticut native who also played seven games of midget hockey for the Connecticut-based Mid-Fairfield U-18 Rangers.

In 35 total games, the six-foot-one and 185 pound lefty-shooting defender produced 15 goals and 34 points.

He’s committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2020-21 season and is a good bet to be picked by a National Hockey League team this June. He’s ranked 88th overall among North American skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting.

“Cooper is the dynamic defenceman that we’ve been watching for over a year now,” said Chiefs head coach and general manager Brian Maloney. “The process of getting Cooper to Chilliwack took quite some time because of all of the options available to him. Not only is Cooper a player with dynamic ability and vision, he is also a phenomenal person who will fit nicely with the Chiefs culture.”

All players report to Chilliwack for training camp in mid-August.