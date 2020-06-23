Chilliwack Chiefs acquire point-producing forward Ayrton Martino in trade

Martino put up eye-popping numbers last season and should be a dangerous player for the Chiefs

New Chilliwack Chiefs Ayrton Martino (No. 20, right) standing on the ice for the national anthem prior to the 2019 World Junior A Challenge gold medal game vs Russia. (Hockey Canada photo)

The Chilliwack Chiefs have added a potential stud to the lineup as the team prepares for the 2020-21 BCHL season.

The junior A club acquired Ayrton Martino in a trade with the Ontario Junior A Hockey League’s St. Michael’s Buzzers.

The deal was announced Tuesday morning.

Future considerations goes the other way for the 2002-born forward who produced 29 goals and 79 points in 48 games for his team last season.

Listed at five-foot-10 and 168 pounds on eliteprospects.com, Martino has a college commitment in hand with Clarkson University and the teenager is eligible for the 2021 National Hockey League entry draft.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity given to me by the Chilliwack Chiefs organization and look forward to playing this upcoming season,” the Toronto product said. “They have such a supportive fan base, great staff and a really competitive team that I can’t wait to be a part of.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the fans. I’m excited to play for such great coaches in Brian (Maloney) and Brad (Rihela) and look forward to growing not just as a hockey player, but also as a person off the ice in Chilliwack.”

Maloney has first-hand knowledge of Martino’s game, having coached against him at the most recent World Junior A Challenge.

Martino led Team Canada East in points, posting five in six games as his crew captured silver.

“We are extremely excited to add a player as skilled and dynamic as Ayrton,” Chilliwack’s hockey boss noted. “I was really impressed with his speed and ability to make high-end plays at a high pace. He can change gears and really catch defenders off guard.”

“He is going to be counted on to provide offence for us this year, while also rounding out his game prior to beginning his NCAA career at Clarkson.”

