Chilliwack Chiefs acquire Jackson Munro from Alberni Valley

The Chilliwack Chiefs have added a veteran to the blueline, making a trade for Jackson Munro.

The 20 year old comes over from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in exchange for future considerations, bringing a mix of skill and experience.

“With injury concerns, and the ability to increase our roster size this season, we ultimately decided that Jackson was a player we felt could really help our team take the next step,” said Chiefs head coach and general manager Brian Maloney. “We have been fans of Jackson’s game for quite some time, and look forward to adding his veteran presence and playoff experience to our lineup.”

Munro has an NCAA commitment in hand to Brown University, the same school goalie Mathieu Caron is due to attend after this season.

A Vancouver native and product of the Burnaby Winter Club program, the blueliner has three years of BCHL battles under his belt.

Munro broke in with Merritt in 2017-18 and stayed there for the 2018-19 season before moving to Alberni Valley. He was an assistant captain on last year’s Bulldog squad, producing six goals, 26 points and 30 penalty minutes in 47 games.

He has 13 games of playoff experience.

“I have heard nothing but good things about the team and organization,” Munro said in a Chiefs news release. “I am really happy to a part of a highly-skilled group that will be in contention to do great things this year.”

The Chiefs have one game this weekend, hosting the Coquitlam Express Saturday night at the Chilliwack Coliseum with a 7 p.m. start time.

