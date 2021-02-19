Chilliwack Chiefs acquire defenceman Tyler McBay from Wellington Dukes

The Chilliwack Chiefs went back to the Wellington Dukes connection Wednesday, acquiring Tyler McBay from the Ontario Junior A Hockey League club.
McBay is a six-foot-one and 195 pound defender who comes to the Chiefs in return for future considerations (which is almost always cash). The 20-year-0ld brings high-level experience to the Chiefs lineup, having represented Team Canada East at the 2018-19 World Junior A Challenge.
“We are really happy to add Tyler to our group,” said Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He is a quality young man with a lot of experience that will help our young group of defensemen moving forward through the remainder of this season.”
It’s the second time this season the Chiefs have traded for a Duke. Forward Ben Woodhouse came west from Wellington in mid-January, and the two teams are forever linked through the 2018 RBC Cup, where Chilliwack beat the Dukes for the national title.
A busy week for the Chiefs, acquiring McBay and signing forwards Drew Dornan and Liam Tanner, suggests the junior A club is still planning on some sort of season.
The team is awaiting the next deadline for provincial health orders to be re-evaluated, hoping the provincial health office will relax things enough for them to play games.
@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.