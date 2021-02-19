Chilliwack Chiefs acquire defenceman Tyler McBay from Wellington Dukes

The BCHL club's recent moves suggest the team is still anticipating some sort of season being played

The Chilliwack Chiefs went back to the Wellington Dukes connection Wednesday, acquiring Tyler McBay from the Ontario Junior A Hockey League club.

McBay is a six-foot-one and 195 pound defender who comes to the Chiefs in return for future considerations (which is almost always cash). The 20-year-0ld brings high-level experience to the Chiefs lineup, having represented Team Canada East at the 2018-19 World Junior A Challenge.

“We are really happy to add Tyler to our group,” said Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He is a quality young man with a lot of experience that will help our young group of defensemen moving forward through the remainder of this season.”

It’s the second time this season the Chiefs have traded for a Duke. Forward Ben Woodhouse came west from Wellington in mid-January, and the two teams are forever linked through the 2018 RBC Cup, where Chilliwack beat the Dukes for the national title.

A busy week for the Chiefs, acquiring McBay and signing forwards Drew Dornan and Liam Tanner, suggests the junior A club is still planning on some sort of season.

The team is awaiting the next deadline for provincial health orders to be re-evaluated, hoping the provincial health office will relax things enough for them to play games.

