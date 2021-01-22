Chilliwack Chief Sasha Teleguine holds spot on Central Scouting Bureau’s watch list

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine, seen here with Thayer Academy, is on the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau updated watch list. (Twitter photo)

He hasn’t played a real game in the BCHL yet, but Sasha Teleguine has done enough to maintain his spot on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s updated watch list.

The first-year Chilliwack Chiefs forward is one of two BCHLers making the ranking, earning a C grade, projected to be selected in the fourth round or later.

It’s the same grade he had three months ago when he made the CSB early-season watch list.

Prince George’s Finlay Williams also got a C grade.

Teleguine committed to the Chiefs in March and the 18 year old has stuck with the team even as teammates have left. A Massachusetts product, Teleguine spent the three previous three seasons at Thayer Academy, a private prep school near Boston. In his final year with Thayer in 2019-20, he led his team in goals with 21, assists with 31 and points with 52. He finished his prep school career with 89 points in 83 games over three years and is committed to Northeastern University next year.

Two players who started this season with Chilliwack but left to join USHL teams also made the CSB list.

Ayrton Marino earned a B grade, which makes him a likely second or third round draft pick, while Frankie Carogioello was assigned a C grade.

