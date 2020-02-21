Chilliwack Chief Nikita Nesterenko nominated for BCHL rookie of the year

The junior A league announced three nominees for five major awards on Friday.

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Nikita Nesternko is in the running for BCHL Rookie of the Year.

The league announced nominees for its major awards Friday. A round of voting by the BCHL coaches produced a finalist from each division (Mainland/Island/Interior) for the five trophies.

Nesterenko is gunning for the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy along with Trail’s Logan Terness and Victoria’s Cody Monds.

Nesterenko is third in the BCHL rookie scoring race with 52 points, trailing Monds (58) and Coquitlam’s Greg Lapointe (49). Terness is a goaltender who has produced a 2.37 goals-against average, 932 save percentage and 26 wins in the Smoke Eater net.

Terness is also in the running for the Goaltending Award along with Nanaimo’s Jordan Naylor and Coquitlam’s Clay Stevenson, a Chilliwack product.

Nominees for the Defensive Award as top defenceman are Langley’s Jake Livingstone, Salmon Arm’s Akito Hirose and Cowichan Valley’s Dimitri Mikrogiannakis.

Nominees for the Verne Dye Memorial Trophy as BCHL MVP are Mikrogiannakis, Stevenson and Trail’s Kent Johnson, who has 101 points in 52 games and is 32 points ahead of second place Cristophe Tellier (Surrey) in the BCHL scoring race.

Nominees for the Bob Fenton Memorial Trophy as most sportsmanlike player are Johnson, Victoria’s Marty Westhaver and Prince George’s Nick Poisson.

The Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for Coach of the Year is voted on by the league’s broadcasters and the winner will be announced along with the rest of the BCHL awards.

Other non-voting individual awards include the Brett Hull Trophy for the league’s top scorer and the Wally Forslund Trophy for the best goaltending duo based on goals-against average.

A second round of voting by the coaches will take place as they will rank the three finalists to determine who takes home the awards.

