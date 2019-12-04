Chilliwack Chief makes Canada West roster for World Junior A Challenge

Defenceman Xavier Henry is one of 11 BCHL skaters on the 22 man Canada West roster.

Xavier Henry (left) in action during a BCHL game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)

The Chilliwack Chiefs will have one player skating in the World Junior A Challenge.

After a three day evaluation camp in Calgary, defenceman Xavier Henry has been named to the 22 man roster for Canada West.

Henry’s crew will face off against Canada East, Russia, the United States and the Czech Republic in the six team tournament that runs Dec. 7-15 in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Henry will be joined on the Canada West D by former Chief and current Trail Smoke Eater Powell Connor.

The forward group includes nine BCHLers; Trail’s Kent Johnson, Philippe Lapointe and Owen Ozar, Nanaimo’s Ethan Scardina and Kyler Kovich, Langley’s Brendan Budy, Salmon Arm’s Luke Mylymok, Coquitlam’s Massimo Rizzo and Prince George’s Nick Poisson.

“After months of preparation and identifying players, it was great to gather in Calgary for a highly competitive camp and allow our players to compete for a spot,” said Jamie McCaig, director of operations for Team Canada West. “We are excited to have our final roster selected, and our staff and players are excited for the opportunity to represent Canada and compete for a gold medal in Dawson Creek.”

Chiefs head coach/general manager will also be at the tournament as an assistant coach, helping head coach Joe Martin.

Canada West opens Dec. 7 against the United States.

See hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/national-championships/men/world-junior-a/2019

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.