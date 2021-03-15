Chilliwack Chief grads earn all-academic status in NCAA men’s hockey

Kohen Olischefski and Harrison Blaisdell have been recognized for their work in the classroom

Chilliwack Chiefs alum Kohen Olischefski with the University of Denver Pioneers. (U of Denver photo)

A pair of Chilliwack Chiefs grads provided off-the-ice excellence in the NCAA ranks this season.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) revealed its 2020-21 All-Academic team. To qualify, a student-athlete needs to complete a full academic year with a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better. Kohen Olischefski went one step further at the University of Denver. The Abbotsford product made the All-Academic team and also earned Distinguished Scholar-Athletes status with a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Fifteen members of Olischefski’s Pioneers were recognized for their work in the classroom, including fellow BCHL alums Ryan Barrow (Langley Rivermen), Slava Demin (Wenatchee Wild), Griffin Mendel (Penticton Vees) and Brett Stapley (Vernon Vipers).

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum named captain of NCAA’s Denver Pioneers

RELATED: Harrison Blaisdell picked by Winnipeg Jets in National Hockey League entry draft

Olischefski is captaining Denver this year. His team is one of the best in the nation and the 23-year-old has posted four goals and 13 points in 22 games.

Meanwhile, Harrison Blaisdell has also earned a spot on the NCHC All-Academic team for his work at the University of North Dakota (UND). Teammate Jasper Weatherby, formerly of the Wenatchee Wild, also made the team.

Blaisdell is finishing up his second season with the Fighting Hawks. The 19-year-old forward has collected four assists in 15 games.

Blaisdell’s crew is set to clash with Olischefski’s squad in the NCHC tournament. The teams face off tonight (Monday, March 15) at 6 p.m. PST.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress